Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.15 and last traded at $78.55. 795,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,444,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,036 shares of company stock worth $49,281,565 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,458,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

