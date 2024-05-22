Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.9% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 246.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,555.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $802.91. 1,754,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $816.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $762.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

