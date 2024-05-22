Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.
Amgen Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,765. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.91 and its 200 day moving average is $284.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
