Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $687,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,426,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,076 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,566,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,557 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,352,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,968,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.82 billion, a PE ratio of 247.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.