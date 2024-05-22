ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 108.69 and last traded at 109.94. 2,342,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 13,743,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at 110.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARM. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas cut ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 93.48.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 116.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of 95.18.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of ARM by 33.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

