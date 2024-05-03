Kenneth Stillwell Sells 2,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $132,860.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,535 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $416,018.10.

On Friday, February 16th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,301,681.02.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.1 %

Pegasystems stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 387,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $758,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 116.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $1,497,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

