JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.12. The stock had a trading volume of 568,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,729. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $254.65 and a 12 month high of $354.35. The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.90.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
