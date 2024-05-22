Alpha Family Trust Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpha Family Trust trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $147,747,000 after acquiring an additional 106,606 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $202.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,082,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $204.84.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,958 shares of company stock worth $12,039,527 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

