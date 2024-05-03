Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.
Hillenbrand Stock Performance
Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
