Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

About Hillenbrand

In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

