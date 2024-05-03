nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.220-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.17-3.27 EPS.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,013,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,077. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.