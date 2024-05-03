Graham (NYSE:GHC) Announces Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

Graham Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GHC traded up $5.48 on Friday, hitting $731.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $725.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $684.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Graham has a 52-week low of $551.36 and a 52-week high of $771.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

