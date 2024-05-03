CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CTS updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-$2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.

CTS Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CTS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 246,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,836. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.62. CTS has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CTS’s payout ratio is 9.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,314,604.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,643 shares in the company, valued at $21,465,341.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,637 shares in the company, valued at $23,642,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,314,604.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,465,341.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,602 shares of company stock worth $2,947,896. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTS

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.