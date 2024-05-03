Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Zymeworks Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ZYME traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. 655,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. Zymeworks has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $649.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a negative net margin of 156.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 36.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

