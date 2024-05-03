RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $174.59 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $174.59 million and $329,736.42 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62,497.72 or 0.98890198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,199.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.47 or 0.00736511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00130384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00043040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00198562 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00055616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00103833 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.56731602 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 59,869.12614103 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $429,075.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

