CIBC Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$60.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSU. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.63.
Trisura Group Stock Up 5.3 %
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Trisura Group Company Profile
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
