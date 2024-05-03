Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.0 million-$130.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.3 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-0.38 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Proto Labs

Proto Labs Stock Down 0.2 %

PRLB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.09. 200,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $794.66 million, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.36. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.