Moonbeam Achieves Market Cap of $263.90 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $263.90 million and $6.93 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00056564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001088 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,117,067,121 coins and its circulating supply is 859,364,374 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

