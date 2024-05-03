National Bankshares Lowers Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$132.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$132.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TIH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.75.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TIH stock traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$122.28. The company had a trading volume of 114,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,623. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$119.24. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$100.81 and a 52-week high of C$135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.13. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 6.3025012 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total value of C$1,089,675.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total value of C$1,089,675.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $2,727,180. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.