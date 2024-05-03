Aion (AION) 24-Hour Volume Hits $514.14

Aion (AION) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $514.14 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00093633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00034308 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014193 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001551 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.