Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on May 31st

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GOF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 658,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,743. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.