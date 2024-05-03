Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on May 31st

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE GOF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 658,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,743. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
