Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,396 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $38,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.01. 693,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,282. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $146.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

