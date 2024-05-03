Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 156,109 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,109 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Cboe Global Markets worth $51,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 3.0 %

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.32. The stock had a trading volume of 961,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

