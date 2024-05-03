CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in CSX by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,311,956. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

