iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.33. 57,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,084. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.02 and a fifty-two week high of $300.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

