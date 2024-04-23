Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $108.63. 3,032,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

