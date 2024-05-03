Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Balchem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCPC

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $159.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.