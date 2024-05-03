Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Blackbaud by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 158,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,836. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $396,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,591,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $366,967.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,546.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $396,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,591,091.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,015 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

