Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Director Acquires C$23,000.00 in Stock

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) Director Cesar Gonzalez bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00.
Bonterra Resources Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of BTR traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.23. The company had a trading volume of 283,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,763. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
