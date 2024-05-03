Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Director Acquires C$23,000.00 in Stock

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) Director Cesar Gonzalez bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00.

Bonterra Resources Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of BTR traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.23. The company had a trading volume of 283,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,763. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

