Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. CWM LLC increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

Shares of MNA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 144,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $32.02.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

