Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.09. 195,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.82.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

