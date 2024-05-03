Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez Sells 10,000 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total value of C$210,770.00.

Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00.

Shares of AGI stock remained flat at C$20.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 312,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,599. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.80 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.08.

Alamos Gold last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

