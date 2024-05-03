3,680 Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 705,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 226,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 214,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Insider Activity

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 1.6 %

STC traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. Analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.