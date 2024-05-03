Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VT stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,558. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

