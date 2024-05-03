EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Declares $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the energy exploration company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $12.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

EOG traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,731. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

