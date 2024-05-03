First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE OXY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.50. 915,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,935. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on OXY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

