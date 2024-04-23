Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.13. 3,211,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,655. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.03. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

