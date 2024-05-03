Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $868,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 30.0% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 51,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,575,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $50.18.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

