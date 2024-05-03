The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 210.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 52,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 434,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

