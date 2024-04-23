AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

AXMIN Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,770.45.

AXMIN Company Profile

AXMIN Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. Its primary asset is the Passendro gold project located in the Central African Republic. AXMIN Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

