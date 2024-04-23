Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 1478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.65 ($0.12).

Tetragon Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.81. The company has a market cap of £7.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Tetragon Financial alerts:

Tetragon Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Tetragon Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,875.82%.

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.