Truist Financial Trims Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Target Price to $50.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

FOXF traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.68. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

