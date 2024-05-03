LGT Group Foundation Makes New $4 Million Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,477 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.86.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.76. 331,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,948. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $266.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.76 and a 200-day moving average of $226.85.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

