Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 35,758 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,982 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. 12,300,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,862,979. The company has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 228.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 537,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 16,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.