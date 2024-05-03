Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,820.81.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $119.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,592.28. 423,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,013. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,523.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,395.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 176.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

