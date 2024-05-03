Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE TRI traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.83. 488,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.11. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $166.11.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
