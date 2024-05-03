Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VET traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.07. 733,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,669. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.72. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.40.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.766147 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In related news, Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Also, Director Robert B. Michaleski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

