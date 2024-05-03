LGT Group Foundation Sells 486 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.0 %

S&P Global stock traded up $8.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.89 and a 200 day moving average of $418.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

