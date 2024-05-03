The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Brink’s has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brink’s to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Shares of BCO stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.82. 95,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $93.25.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

