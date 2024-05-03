Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Shell has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shell to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $232.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. Shell has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $73.94.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shell will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

