BMO Capital Markets Increases GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$43.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GFL

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.